Advertisement

Kentucky healthcare workers frustrated with COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear laid out Kentucky’s plan for the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines. They’ll go to healthcare workers and residents and staff in long-term care facilities. Eleven hospitals were selected, including UK Hospital and Baptist Health Lexington.

Doctor Nichelle Jadhav works at one of the many Kentucky hospitals that isn’t part of the initial distribution for the Pfizer vaccine.

“People are very disappointed to not be included to get the vaccine,” she said.

The state’s first shipment will include more than 38,000 doses. About 26,000 will go to residents and staff in long-term care facilities and the remaining 12,000 will be distributed to healthcare workers in 11 hospitals.

“There’s a much smaller allocation that’s going to be go to hospitals and absolutely none going to EMS workers and firefighters and folks like that who are constantly in contact with people they don’t even know if they have coronavirus or not until they bring them into the hospital,” she explained.

Dr. Jadhav’s other concern is how those 11 hospitals were selected.

“I’m not familiar with all of the hospitals on the list, but there were a couple of facilities that definitely on a daily basis refer their most critical patients to larger facilities, like the one I work at,” she said.

While she’s confused about this first round, she’s hopeful the state will consider those other healthcare workers for the next shipment.

“People are definitely ready to get the vaccine and have some hope.” Governor Beshear says the state expects 76,000 Moderna vaccines in late-December.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children are dead after a car accident near Coconut Creek Golf Course on Front Beach Road....
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear reports highest week of COVID-19 cases
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear reports Kentucky surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 cases
Morgan's neighbors clear the area where the scorched barn was.
Warren County farmer’s neighbors help him clean up after devastating barn fire
Molly Dawson donating her plasma after battling Covid-19.
Local nurse still recovering from Covid-19 battle after contracting the virus in June

Latest News

Four young viewers explain what they enjoyed about the Santa Parade.
Santa rolls through local neighborhoods collecting toys
Police respond to two-car collision, one sent to hospital
WKUPD: Police respond to two-car collision, one sent to hospital
Gov. Beshear directs state offices to fly flags at half-staff Monday
Kentucky Commemorates Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear reports Kentucky surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 cases
Hometown Hero: Michael Bessette
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month