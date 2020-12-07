Advertisement

Most wanted Tenn. attempted murder suspect captured in Kentucky

Reyna Michelle Rivera
Reyna Michelle Rivera(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list has been taken into custody on charges of attempted murder.

According to authorities, Reyna Michelle Rivera faces a variety of charges out of Cannon County, Tennessee, including attempted first-degree murder.

Rivera was added to the TBI Most Wanted list on December 3. Investigators said she was armed and dangerous. Then, she was taken into custody in Louisville, Kentucky on December 7.

The U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force was able to take Rivera into custody.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to two-car collision, one sent to hospital
WKUPD: Police respond to two-car collision, one sent to hospital
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear reports Kentucky surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 cases
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Morgan's neighbors clear the area where the scorched barn was.
Warren County farmer’s neighbors help him clean up after devastating barn fire
FILE - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses the media following the return of a...
Kentucky Alliance criticize Prosecutors Council, claim Grandmaster Jay arrest based off race

Latest News

Kentucky Coronavirus
Watch Live: Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update
Joe Biden taps his health team as the COVID-19 crisis worsens, but both a vaccine and a...
Biden taps health team amid COVID-19 crisis
West & Taylor taking Christmas orders
West & Taylor taking Christmas orders
Shopping Local at Creekside Nursery
Shopping Local at Creekside Nursery