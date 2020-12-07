Advertisement

Mt. Carmel holds reverse Christmas Parade

Letters to Santa mailbox in Orrington
By Jessica Costello
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Mt. Carmel, Ill. (WFIE) - The 54th Annual Mt. Carmel Christmas Parade took place Saturday in Mt. Carmel.

It got started around 4:45 p.m.

There is a little bit of a twist because of the pandemic, but the Christmas spirit is still alive and well.

It’s sort of a reverse parade. All of the floats or tables and decorations were at a standstill on the south end of Market Street all the way down to the Railroad Street intersection.

Attendees “paraded by” from the safety of their own vehicles to view the floats and decorations.

Officials with the Wabash County Chamber of Commerce say it’s definitely different than every other year, but it is still a reminder that Christmas is coming.

“We have gotten several really great sponsors this year, and we were able to buy enough candy to put into 500 goody bags. So the first 500 vehicles that come to the parade will get a nice goody bag. It’ll have a craft, a little mask, and all kinds of fun things in it,” said Wabash Co. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lesley Hipsher.

Officials say they’re extremely happy to be able to do something for Christmas and the community.

