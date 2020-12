BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BGMU water crews are working on a water main project that will close U.S. 31W between College and Chestnut streets. The work will begin Wednesday, December 9 at 11:00 p.m. and last until Thursday, December 10 midday.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

