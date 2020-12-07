Santa rolls through local neighborhoods collecting toys

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As Christmas draws closer, Santa’s making his way across the neighborhoods.

Santa Claus and a few of his elves rolled through Hunters Crossing, along with local authorities. On the way, Santa’s crew collected unwrapped toys from residents. The toys will go to the Richpond Elementary Family Resource Center to distribute for Christmas.

SANTA CLAUS PARADE IS TODAY!! Santa Claus will be making his way around Hunters Crossing TODAY, SUNDAY Dec. 6th from... Posted by Hunters Crossing Neighborhood Association on Sunday, December 6, 2020

13 News asked a few young viewers their thoughts on the parade.

“It was fun and we got to give kids presents for toys for tots,” explained Ellie Myers.

The kids all agreed it was the best Christmas parade they had seen this year. 13 News will keep you updated on upcoming Christmas events in the area.

