Shopping local at Creekside Nursery in Edmonson County

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - COVID-19 has impacted so much this year, including small businesses.

Creekside Nursery in Edmonson County is a place where residents get their pumpkins in the fall and their Christmas trees in the winter.

“We have been in business for 11 years now. Started as a hobby and has grown into the business that it is today,” said Jeromy Doyle, Owner.

Doyle tells 13 News that they have had an exceptional year and are overwhelmed with community support.

“We have sold out just about everything this year, from the spring to the summer and fall season,” said Doyle.

They have a few Christmas trees left at their nursery along with wreaths and ornaments to decorate the tree.

