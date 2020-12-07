Advertisement

Tennessee bar exam scores could be delayed following issues in Kentucky

The possible delay comes after Kentucky announced some people who took the bar exam were told they passed when they did not.
Photo source: WTOK-TV
Photo source: WTOK-TV(WTOK)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 3:21 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Board of Law Examiners announced there may be a delay in releasing scores for individuals who took the bar exam.

Exam results are scheduled to be released Monday, Dec. 7.

The possible delay comes after Kentucky announced some people who took the bar exam were told they passed when they did not.

Tennessee officials said the state uses the same exam software as Kentucky. As a result, the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners is taking additional steps to verify all scores, to ensure all scores released are correct.

“To reiterate, there are no issues with the actual scoring of the tests. The issue that arose is with a separate system that sent results to test takers,” the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners said in a statement. “Tennessee is verifying each result to ensure test takers in our state receive their true and accurate score.”

The Board will announce on Monday when results can be expected to be released.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children are dead after a car accident near Coconut Creek Golf Course on Front Beach Road....
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear reports Kentucky surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 cases
Police respond to two-car collision, one sent to hospital
WKUPD: Police respond to two-car collision, one sent to hospital
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear reports highest week of COVID-19 cases
Morgan's neighbors clear the area where the scorched barn was.
Warren County farmer’s neighbors help him clean up after devastating barn fire

Latest News

Kentucky Covid-19 Daily summary 12-6-20
Kentucky Covid-19 Daily Summary 12-6-20
Warren County farmer's neighbors help him after tragedy
Warren County farmer's neighbors help him after tragedy
Santa rolls through local neighborhoods collecting toys
Santa rolls through local neighborhoods collecting toys
One hospitalized after two car collision near WKU campus
One hospitalized after two car collision near WKU campus
Hometown Hero: Michael Bessette
Hometown Hero: Michael Bessette