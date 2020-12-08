AMVETs post 130 reports greater need for food drives

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The local AMVETs post says they’re seeing more food insecurity this year.

Michael Bessette, an AMVETs post 130 trustee, says food drives are essential for veterans right now. He says their food banks are getting depleted due to COVID, so they need to build them back up.

During this season, the veteran services aim to offer Christmas meals and other assistance.

“People don’t understand when you talk about food insecurity, it could just be that the families just have fast food to eat. They’re not taking care of the nutritional needs of the kids. They can’t go to school and learn when they’re all jacked up on carbohydrates and stuff,” Bessette explains.

If you’d like to help out, consider contacting nearby veterans organizations like American Legion Post 23. You can contact Michael Bessette directly at michael.bessette29@icloud.com.

