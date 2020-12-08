Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society and Toys for Tots partner up

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is no secret COVID-19 has had to change the way many raise funds for their organizations. From virtual fundraisers to joint partnerships, two organizations are speaking out on how their joint effort is helping benefiting both.

Tracy Moser with the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society says, “it’s been it’s been an amazing experience, watching everybody’s giving hearts in our community want to purchase these toys for these kids.”

Moser spoke on how the partnership came to be.

“When somebody asked if we were collecting for Toys for Tots, and I was like, well, that’s a great idea, and so a few of us got together to try to figure out how we would do it.”

Janel Doyle with Toys for Tots remembers the moment they called her about the possibility of a partnership.

“So when they reached out to us and said, hey, we’ve got a way to help both nonprofit organizations bring us the toy box we’ll start collecting toys and the proceeds from items purchased in their store would go to the Humane Society, toys would go to Toys for Tots.”

Doyle adds that it has been very beneficial, “I’ve been here three Mondays in a row, and the first two Monday’s I had about half of the van full which was fantastic. But today I have three rows full of the donated toys that the Humane Society has collected for Toys for Tots.”

Moser says, “we do have a box and as soon as they make that purchase, they just throw that toy in the box, and luckily, because we are getting so many amazing donations in such a small space, they’re coming every Monday and picking everything up and so we start collecting all over again.”

“People can donate toys all the way up until Christmas Day at any Bowling Green Fire Department, and if they choose to do that those toys will go out Christmas morning to the children in the Housing Authority,” says Doyle.

You can donate toys at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society until December 17th.

For more information on donating or requesting toys for a child, click here.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.