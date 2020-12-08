Advertisement

Chiropractor facing sex charges involving juvenile patients

Matthew Colasanti was charged Monday with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.
Matthew Colasanti was charged Monday with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.(HCDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky chiropractor has been arrested on sex charges involving juvenile patients. News outlets cited police and court records in reporting that 32-year-old Matthew J. Colasanti was charged Monday with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse. He operates Colasanti Chiropractic in Elizabethtown. An arrest citation says one juvenile told police Colasanti offered to give her a back adjustment on Nov. 25 and then raped her. Another girl said she was touched inappropriately during multiple appointments. Colasanti was being held at the Hardin County jail. Online records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reyna Michelle Rivera
Most wanted Tenn. attempted murder suspect captured in Kentucky
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,972 COVID-19 cases; 10 deaths
FILE - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses the media following the return of a...
Kentucky Alliance criticize Prosecutors Council, claim Grandmaster Jay arrest based off race
Seating people outside comes with an added expense. Not only did heaters increase in price. But...
Propane shortage: An unexpected side effect of the pandemic and restaurant mandates
Patients and bystanders are seen at the district government hospital in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh...
Hundreds ill, 1 dead due to unidentified illness in India

Latest News

Fire at Bajio Mexican Restaurant
Fire at Bajio Mexican Restaurant
The Facebook forecast for today will be chilly but warmer air is on the way!
Clouds just won't leave Kentucky, but sunshine will return by tomorrow!
Ohio County has had 21 COVID-19 related deaths as of Dec. 8.
Three COVID-19 related deaths reported in Ohio County
Shopping Local: The Foxhole
Shopping Local: The Foxhole
The ‘Health at Home Utility Relief Fund’ is providing relief to Kentuckians that need...
Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund applications close December 11