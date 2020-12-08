Advertisement

Christian Family Radio helps collect “Socks for Seniors”

By Laura Rogers
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christian Family Radio is leading the charge to get “Socks for Seniors” this Christmas. Those socks bring holiday cheer along with a small gift that warms the hearts and covers the cold feet of our elderly.

Each year, thousands of lonely and financially challenged seniors struggle with the holiday blues. That’s especially the case this year, as COVID-19 concerns have lead some of our older adults to feel particularly isolated and lonely.

You can donate socks through December 11 at these locations:

Christian Family Radio

Crossland Community Church

Downtown Chiropractic

Dillard’s (Women’s Shoe Department) at Greenwood Mall

Fuller Life Counseling Partners

Hayes Shoes

Marti & Liz Shoes

The Card Mart

Workout Anytime

Owensboro:

Rice Agri-Marketing

Butler County Courthouse, Circuit Clerk’s Office

Crossland Community Church

Hocker Family Insurance & Essentials Insurance Group

Scottsville Animal Hospital

Ely Drugs

Coral Hill Baptist Church

Crossland Community Church

Workout Anytime

The Golf Place

Cave City Hall

BB&T Bank

The Center for Teens

Yates Pharmacy

