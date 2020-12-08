Christian Family Radio helps collect “Socks for Seniors”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christian Family Radio is leading the charge to get “Socks for Seniors” this Christmas. Those socks bring holiday cheer along with a small gift that warms the hearts and covers the cold feet of our elderly.
Each year, thousands of lonely and financially challenged seniors struggle with the holiday blues. That’s especially the case this year, as COVID-19 concerns have lead some of our older adults to feel particularly isolated and lonely.
You can donate socks through December 11 at these locations:
Christian Family Radio
Crossland Community Church
Downtown Chiropractic
Dillard’s (Women’s Shoe Department) at Greenwood Mall
Fuller Life Counseling Partners
Hayes Shoes
Marti & Liz Shoes
The Card Mart
Workout Anytime
Owensboro:
Rice Agri-Marketing
Butler County Courthouse, Circuit Clerk’s Office
Crossland Community Church
Hocker Family Insurance & Essentials Insurance Group
Scottsville Animal Hospital
Ely Drugs
Coral Hill Baptist Church
Crossland Community Church
Workout Anytime
The Golf Place
Cave City Hall
BB&T Bank
The Center for Teens
Yates Pharmacy
