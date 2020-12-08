Advertisement

Crews respond to fire at Bajio’s Mexican Restaurant

The restaurant is located on River Street in Bowling Green.
By Laura Rogers
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a fire at Bajio’s Mexican Restaurant on River Street in Bowling Green on December 8. Crews got the call approximately 9:45 a.m. and told us at the scene the cause was not immediately known. Flames were not visible from the exterior, and firefighters had the fire out just over an hour later.

