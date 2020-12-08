Hamilton group knits, gives out winter clothes to the needy

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A group in Hamilton is giving out scarves, socks, gloves and hats to make sure everyone in the city stays warm this winter.

The warming garments are hung up in ziplock bags on light poles, street signs and park benches around town.

Tiffani Parisi has been knitting the garments and distributing them for four years. She says her knitting is needed this year more than ever.

“People have either been laid off, they’ve lost their jobs, they’re working less hours,” Parisi said. “In any manner, people are struggling, and so this year I’ve actually had more people reach out to me looking for the items.”

She and a few other volunteers knit all winter long and that there are no rules for taking the items they produce.

“We put a little note in there that says, ‘Please just take what you need.’ If someone comes by and takes several items, then they take it. I hope that they can use it or give it to someone else that can.”

The group does it for a reason, Parisi says.

“When we’re all in our warm homes, we don’t always think about all the people that might not have the luxuries we have,” she explained.

Parisi has a donation box at 215 Main sTreet in Hamilton if anyone wants to give to the cause.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.