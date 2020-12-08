Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund applications close December 11

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In October, Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order designating $15 million in federal Covid-19 relief funds for the ‘Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund.’

The ‘Health at Home Utility Relief Fund’ is providing relief to Kentuckians that need assistance with their water, wastewater, electric, or their natural gas service. Team Kentucky has partnered with Kentucky’s Community Action Network to help distribute the funds across the state.

If you are interested in applying for the fund, call the Community Action of Southern Kentucky at 270-782-3162. They serve Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, and Warren County. Applications will be taken through December 11, 2020, or until funds are depleted.

The relief funding can cover up to $500 for past-due water or wastewater bills. For a limited number of households, the fund can pay up to $200 for past-due electric or natural gas bills, up to two times.

If you apply for the funding you must provide the following documents at the time of your application:

-Most current utility bills (water, wastewater electric, natural gas)

-Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.

-Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month

-In addition, Crisis applicants must supply proof of arrearage, payment plan, or disconnect notice for utilities.

