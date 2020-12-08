Help support the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society this season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You can help the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society help empty their shelter with their ‘Empty the Shelters’ event.

According to a Facebook post the even will take place December 12 and 13.

There will also be discounted pet adoption fees.

Adoption event with the BG/WC Humane Society (BG/WC Humane Society)

Another event going on with the BG/WC Humane Society is their $20 in 2020 fundraising campaign.

This event goes toward medical care, particularly for extreme medical cases the shelter sees when pets are surrendered.

You can go to this page on their website or give the shelter a call at (270) 783-9404 to donate.

ANNOUNCING $20 IN 2020! PLEASE WATCH!! Every year, we see an influx of extreme medical cases. Most of these cases... Posted by Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society on Friday, November 27, 2020

