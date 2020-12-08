Kentucky workforce development initiatives receive funding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says two workforce development initiatives in western Kentucky have been awarded funding from the Delta Regional Authority. Beshear says the projects will expand on-the-job training and create more well-trained workers in critical industries in the region.

The Green River Area Development District received $150,000 for a program that aims to increase the number of qualified operators for water and wastewater systems.

The West Kentucky Community and Technical College received $106,580 for an initiative that seeks to offset a nursing shortage. The accelerated program allows licensed practical nurses to become registered nurses.

