Kentucky workforce development initiatives receive funding

20 dollar bills
20 dollar bills(KFYR-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says two workforce development initiatives in western Kentucky have been awarded funding from the Delta Regional Authority. Beshear says the projects will expand on-the-job training and create more well-trained workers in critical industries in the region.

The Green River Area Development District received $150,000 for a program that aims to increase the number of qualified operators for water and wastewater systems.

The West Kentucky Community and Technical College received $106,580 for an initiative that seeks to offset a nursing shortage. The accelerated program allows licensed practical nurses to become registered nurses.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

