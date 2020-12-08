Med Center nurse’s wife says patient’s recovery changed him

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Medical Center reports 56 patients in the covid unit, and four of those are on ventilators. 13 News spoke with one of the nurses about a success story that helped restore his faith.

“You know, working in the covid unit, smiles are very rare,” explains Med Center nurse Jeff Treece.

Treece has seen many bad days due to covid. But a recent case of a mother and daughter with the virus is one that will stay with him and his wife.

“They were--one them was very sick. The daughter wasn’t as sick as the mother, but the mother was very sick,” Treece’s wife, Karen Treece, says.

The two patients and their family already lost loved ones to covid. The thought of the mother passing away was overwhelming for Jeff.

“I cried. I thought--there’s no way this family can handle this.”

When the mother’s condition worsened, he and the rest of the staff started praying over her. Treece says the daughter calmed and put her hand on his should. He noticed the mother calmed and well and her oxygen levels rose.

Within a few days when Treece came back to work, she was ready to be released, and he says she told him she remembered his prayer.

“We pray and we hope but it was amazing that it happened so quickly,” the nurse says with a smile.

Jeff Treece’s wife tells 13 News as much as it affected the mother, daughter and their family, it changed her husband just as much.

“He’s exhausted and he’s beaten down. He really is. And all the nurses are. And this occurrence has made a huge change in him. He’s like the old Jeff—the Jeff that I used to know.”

Nurse Treece’s wife said the patients and their family have contacted them saying wonderful things about Jeff and the power of prayer.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.