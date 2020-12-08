Advertisement

More clouds this morning, but sunshine is on the way!

Temperatures will be on the rise, too!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a cool and cloudy Monday, we’ll see slightly improved conditions in south-central Kentucky!

Not a bad day to take the pet out for a walk, but it will be cool for most of the day!
Tuesday will still see partly cloudy skies, but highs will be roughly 5 degrees warmer than Monday as winds will be light out of the west. Wednesday and Thursday will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s both days! Friday will also be warm, but clouds will be moving in from our next weather maker which will arrive Friday evening and Saturday, bringing showers, breezy winds and cooler conditions for the weekend! Within the showers on Friday night or Saturday, we also can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder. By Sunday, stray showers are possible to linger in the region, but the air will be drier and slightly cooler as highs will be in the 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead through the middle of the month, long range forecast models indicate that we will see temperatures near-to-above average for the region along with moisture slightly above normal. Stay with 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app so you can stay informed on the latest forecast in south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 45. Low 31. Winds W at 3 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 56. Low 34. Winds SW at 9 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 61. Low 39. Winds S at 6 mph

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 76 (1894)

Record Low Today: 2 (1882)

Normal High: 50

Normal Low: 31

Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 43)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 40

Yesterday’s Low: 31

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.16″ (-0.96″)

Yearly Precip: 51.54″ (+5.33″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

