Ohio Co. Food Pantry thanks veterans with food drive

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Food Pantry held a food drive for local veterans to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The food drive took place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jerry Likens served in the Army from 1976 to 1982.

“I’m proud, and I would do it again anytime,” shared Likens. “I was in six years.”

He says life as a veteran can sometimes be thankless.

“Most people don’t really think much about them. Or think they really do much for them,” explained Likens.

But in Hartford, the Ohio County Food Pantry partnered with the AARP to change that. They gathered up packages of chicken, dry goods, and snacks like chips and candy to hand out to their veterans.

Volunteer Patti Boone helped pass out the free meals because she wants the members of her community who served to feel appreciated.

“I just want the veterans to know that we care. We care what they’ve done,” shared Boone. “We care for the time, and what they’ve done for our country and for the county.”

She says actions speak louder than words, and Monday’s gesture helped give servicemen and women 136 free meals. Every one of those meals, Boone says, was well earned.

“Veterans are the backbone of our country for what they’ve done and what they’re still doing for us,” said Boone.

According to Likens, the food drive helped him reflect on a life of service.

“I feel blessed by the army and God, and I’m really thankful for all I have,” shared Likens.

The Ohio County Food Pantry says they’re always looking for donations. Those can be sent by mail or online.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.