Advertisement

Propane shortage: An unexpected side effect of the pandemic and restaurant mandates

By Victor Puente
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pandemic and the mandates from Governor Andy Beshear are having an unexpected side effect, a shortage in propane.

Restaurant owners told WKYT they sometimes have to go to neighboring counties to find fuel to heat their patios.

Despite the chilly temperatures the past few weeks, the owners of Shamrock and The Cellar tell us people are still showing up for happy hour, and are willing to sit outside.

“It was actually two Sundays ago people [were] out there and it was raining, but we were able to put a couple football games on through the NFL package that we couldn’t get locally. And people sit out there in the cold in the drizzle and watch their teams,” said C.O. Trump, Shamrocks and The Cellar.

Seating people outside comes with an added expense. Not only did heaters increase in price.

“The heater, that was $159 last year. This time is over $300 now,” Trump said.

But keeping them running also requires more work, with restaurants across town burning propane.

“It’s slowly got to where people were running out and then when they were out, they were out for longer periods of time,” said Trump.

Trump said, in some cases, they’d get propane from stores in Winchester or Georgetown. The vice president of American Welding and Gas told us compared to this time last year, they’d seen a 50 percent increase in demand for propane.

He said they’ve also seen a shortage of steel cylinders as manufacturers rush to keep up.

For Trump, that gas means his customers can stay warm, and his business can keep running.

“You just, sort of, take it in as a business expense,” Trump said. “You do what you can to make your guests comfortable.”

Trump told us they are building extra patio space at their Patchen location. So, they’ll have more outside seating.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to two-car collision, one sent to hospital
WKUPD: Police respond to two-car collision, one sent to hospital
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear reports Kentucky surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 cases
FILE - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses the media following the return of a...
Kentucky Alliance criticize Prosecutors Council, claim Grandmaster Jay arrest based off race
Reyna Michelle Rivera
Most wanted Tenn. attempted murder suspect captured in Kentucky
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him

Latest News

AMVETS Post 130 says food insecurity is greater this year
AMVETS food insecurity
Teen angel donation blast raises $25,588
Teen angel donation
New cases have been confirmed in Boyd County.
Barren River District Health Department confirms 15,068 cases of COVID-19 in the district
On Monday, you might’ve heard sirens and horns as the Santa Dash rode through neighborhoods...
Santa Dash rides through Bowling Green
Toys for Tots partners up with Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society
Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society and Toys for Tots partner up