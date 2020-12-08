Santa Dash rides through Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Whether you were naughty or nice, on Monday, you might’ve heard sirens and horns as the Santa Dash rode through neighborhoods spreading holiday cheer.

Santa is fixing to make his Dash! pic.twitter.com/CIAwJEce0O — Bowling Green KY (@CityofBGKY) December 7, 2020

#OperationSantaDash last seen leaving Potter Childrens Home. If you see this truck rolling, honk and spread Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear! pic.twitter.com/r4YpPaHSvp — Bowling Green KY (@CityofBGKY) December 7, 2020

#OperationSantaDash just spotted at #MasseySprings headed on to Chandler, then to the Crossings on their way to #Nutterville #jinglealltheway pic.twitter.com/dLmIflA7yt — Bowling Green KY (@CityofBGKY) December 7, 2020

Santa, Snoopy and the Grinch all rode on Santa’s sleigh driving around nursing homes, assisted living homes, schools, hospitals and other neighborhoods blasting Christmas music thanks to WOVO the radio station.

As kids saw and heard the music they waved at Santa and friends.

