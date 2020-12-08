Advertisement

Santa Dash rides through Bowling Green

By Ana Medina
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Whether you were naughty or nice, on Monday, you might’ve heard sirens and horns as the Santa Dash rode through neighborhoods spreading holiday cheer.

Santa, Snoopy and the Grinch all rode on Santa’s sleigh driving around nursing homes, assisted living homes, schools, hospitals and other neighborhoods blasting Christmas music thanks to WOVO the radio station.

As kids saw and heard the music they waved at Santa and friends.

