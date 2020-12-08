Advertisement

SKYCTC establishes Future Frontline Heroes Fund

By Laura Rogers
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The year 2020 has been the year of the essential worker...our frontline heroes. Among them, healthcare workers, teachers, truck drivers, hospitality and public safety personnel who despite the hardships and health risks, have continued to do their jobs to keep our communities safe, fed, educated and healthy. However, many are experiencing burnout while others are retiring, leaving a shortage in this vital workforce.

Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College is a training ground that prepares the next generation of essential frontline heroes. You can show your support for these students and programs through the SKYCTC Future Frontline Heroes Fund. This fund will provide scholarships and aid to students in the fields of healthcare, education, transportation, culinary and public safety and grants to the faculty in these programs to advance their instruction.

This special fund will assist SKYCTC in reaching their goal of $50,000 which will be matched to create a $100,000 endowed fund to provide awards for the long term.

For more information, contact Heather Rogers at 270-535-1504 or to make a gift, go to www.skyctc.edu.

