Three COVID-19 related deaths reported in Ohio County

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 175 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.

Officials reported 111 in Daviess County, four in Hancock County, 18 in Henderson County, seven in McLean County, 25 in Ohio County, four in Union County, and six in Webster County.

According to GRDHD there were eight COVID-19 related deaths in Daviess County and three in Ohio County.

GRDHD reports:

There have been 9,665 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 7,170 (74%).

47 reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.

550 (6%) have required hospitalization.

There have been 174 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.

To date, Ohio County has had 1,209 confirmed cases of the virus and 21 deaths.

