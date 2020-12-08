UPS Store encourages people to send holiday packages early as workers stay busy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Along with the United States Postal Service, more people are sending packages through the UPS store amid the COVID-10 pandemic.

“It’s almost looked like Christmas every day because we’ve just had so many people coming in to ship stuff because you can’t go out and see your family,” Raven McKenzy said. McKenzy is a manager at a Bowling Green UPS Store.

McKenzy went on to say that they have seen an uptick in packages being sent since COVID-19 started spreading in Kentucky back in March, and they are expecting 2020 to be one of the busiest years the company has seen.

“Especially with people being in nursing homes, you can’t visit anybody,” McKenzy explained. “A lot of people have been shipping to send their love instead of being there.”

The busiest part of peak season is approaching for the UPS Store is approaching. Here are the guidelines they recommend in order for you to get your package where it needs to go by Christmas:

Standard Ground Shipping: December 15 (recommended)

UPS 3 Day Select: December 21

Second Day Air: December 22

Next Day Air: December 23

“So if you want more shipping options it’s recommended to come as early as possible,” McKenzy said.

The UPS Store also has a service called Pack and Ship Guarantee for those who need help safely packing their items to be shipped.

“You can come in with your item, drop it off with us. We will pack the items for you and ship it out,” McKenzy explained. “This ensures that you have a box that is standardized for shipping, it’s going to be taped and bubble wrapped well. It is going to avoid the environmental things that will damage your package.”

Pack and Ship Guarantee also acts as insurance for the items you shipped if they are lost or damaged during the delivery process.

