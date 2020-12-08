Warming Trend Begins Tuesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds proved to be stubborn Monday, and with a northwest wind, temperatures were chilly. Many spots did not climb out of the 30s for afternoon highs! But a warming trend gets underway starting Tuesday afternoon.

We may start Tuesday with fog and freezing fog before sunshine returns by late morning. Readings will be a bit warmer, climbing into the mid 40s during the afternoon. We’re warmer still for Wednesday, with highs topping out in the upper 50s (above average) with plenty more sun. Dry weather continues through Thursday, as does the warming trend. We should crack the 60 degree mark Thursday afternoon!

Our next storm system arrives Friday night into Saturday with rain likely to start our weekend. Before this system arrives, we’ll have one more unseasonably warm day Friday, with highs in the 60s before a return to more seasonal air late weekend. Rain could end as a little light snow Sunday, but it does not look significant at this time.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny, a Bit Warmer, High 45, Low 31, winds W-5

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer, High 56, Low 34, winds SW-9

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer, High 61, Low 39, winds S-6

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 40

Today’s Low: 31

Normal High: 50

Normal Low: 31

Record High: 70 (1951)

Record Low: 7 (1977)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.16″ (-0.96″)

Yearly Precip: 51.54″ (+5.33″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 29)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

