Advertisement

Barren County man in jail after pursuit ends with deputy cruiser being hit

By Ana Medina
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:47 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One man is in the Barren County Jail facing charges of wanton endangerment, reckless driving, receiving stolen property and trafficking a controlled substance.

According to the sheriff’s office, when a deputy tried to pull over Timothy Guess, he sped up on Lick Branch Road.

Officials say during the pursuit, Guess passed other vehicles in a double yellow zone, disregarded stop signs, drove at a high speed, and did not stop.

Authorities say the pursuit ended when Guess’ car hit a deputy cruiser. They add that Guess also caused property damage at a home on Hollow Road.

Officials say the car Guess was driving was stolen. Inside the car officials reportedly found a baggie containing suspected Methamphetamine. They also found a container with alcohol inside the vehicle and suspect Guess was under the influence. Authorities say Guess told them he had drank alcohol and used meth.

Guess was arrested and is facing additional charges of fleeing and evading police, criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and possession of an open alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases
Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green received a call of a two-vehicle fatal collision...
Fatal collision in Adolphus leaves one dead, another taken to the hospital
Dr. Randy Hansbrough takes part in Moderna vaccine trial.
Local frontline doctor takes part in COVID-19 vaccine trial
VIP Bowling Green Magazine December Cover
VIP Bowling Green Magazine December cover sneak peek

Latest News

WKU President Timothy Caboni speaks on the upcoming semester, salary restoration and the vaccine.
WKU President speaks on spring semester, salary restoration, and the COVID-19 vaccine
Minter prefiled Bill Request 990 on Wednesday, which would extend civil rights protections to...
‘Y’all means all’: State Rep. Patti Minter prefiles bill for LGBTQ+ protections on state level
An additional COVID related death was reported in Ohio County today.
GRDHD reports 136 additional COVID-19 cases and 4 COVID-19 related deaths
Pie Queen
The Pie Queen shares ideas for Christmas gift baskets
Optimum rejuvenation wins December VIP Cover
Optimum Rejuvenation wins December VIP Cover