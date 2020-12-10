Barren County man in jail after pursuit ends with deputy cruiser being hit

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One man is in the Barren County Jail facing charges of wanton endangerment, reckless driving, receiving stolen property and trafficking a controlled substance.

According to the sheriff’s office, when a deputy tried to pull over Timothy Guess, he sped up on Lick Branch Road.

Officials say during the pursuit, Guess passed other vehicles in a double yellow zone, disregarded stop signs, drove at a high speed, and did not stop.

Authorities say the pursuit ended when Guess’ car hit a deputy cruiser. They add that Guess also caused property damage at a home on Hollow Road.

Officials say the car Guess was driving was stolen. Inside the car officials reportedly found a baggie containing suspected Methamphetamine. They also found a container with alcohol inside the vehicle and suspect Guess was under the influence. Authorities say Guess told them he had drank alcohol and used meth.

Guess was arrested and is facing additional charges of fleeing and evading police, criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and possession of an open alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.