Clippers sign Paul George to $190 million dollar extension

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
(AP) - - Paul George wants to retire with the Los Angeles Clippers, and he took a step in that direction today by signing a multi-year contract extension.

The six-time All-Star could have become a free agent after the upcoming season. Instead, the team locked down his services, ensuring George will remain not far from where he grew up in Palmdale.

The Clippers are extending George’s contract for an additional four years at $190 million on top of the $35.4 million guaranteed him for the 2020-21 season. George had a player option for the 2021-22 season that will be replaced with the four-year extension, which includes a new player option for the 2024-25 season

George said recently that he wants to retire as a Clipper. He averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and shot a career-high 41% from 3-point range in his first season with the team.

