KHSAA keeps start date for basketball season but changes Sweet 16 dates

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The KHSAA Board of Control decided on Thursday to keep the start of the high school basketball season the same while pushing back the Sweet Sixteen window. The board voted, 12-5 to keep the same start dates for practice and competition.

Practice can start for schools on Monday, December 14 with competition starting on Monday, January 4, 2021.

For the Sweet Sixteen state tournaments, the board voted to push back the Sweet Sixteen window to March 29-April 8. The board first voted against moving the Sweet Sixteen tournaments to April 24-May 9. The vote was 9-8.

The original dates for the Sweet Sixteen were March 3 and March 10 for the boys and girls tournaments, respectively.

As of right now, district tournaments will take place the week of Monday, March 15 and the region tournaments will take place the following week, Monday March 22.

The board moved did not vote on other winter sports postseason during the meeting, including wrestling, swimming, bowling, cheer and dance. Those sports will be able to start practice and competition on the same dates, Monday, December 14 and Monday, January 4, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.