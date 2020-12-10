Advertisement

KHSAA keeps start date for basketball season but changes Sweet 16 dates

By Willie Hope
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:51 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The KHSAA Board of Control decided on Thursday to keep the start of the high school basketball season the same while pushing back the Sweet Sixteen window. The board voted, 12-5 to keep the same start dates for practice and competition.

Practice can start for schools on Monday, December 14 with competition starting on Monday, January 4, 2021.

For the Sweet Sixteen state tournaments, the board voted to push back the Sweet Sixteen window to March 29-April 8. The board first voted against moving the Sweet Sixteen tournaments to April 24-May 9. The vote was 9-8.

The original dates for the Sweet Sixteen were March 3 and March 10 for the boys and girls tournaments, respectively.

As of right now, district tournaments will take place the week of Monday, March 15 and the region tournaments will take place the following week, Monday March 22.

The board moved did not vote on other winter sports postseason during the meeting, including wrestling, swimming, bowling, cheer and dance. Those sports will be able to start practice and competition on the same dates, Monday, December 14 and Monday, January 4, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases
Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green received a call of a two-vehicle fatal collision...
Fatal collision in Adolphus leaves one dead, another taken to the hospital
One man is in the Barren County Jail facing charges of wanton endangerment, reckless driving, ...
Barren County man in jail after pursuit ends with deputy cruiser being hit
Dr. Randy Hansbrough takes part in Moderna vaccine trial.
Local frontline doctor takes part in COVID-19 vaccine trial
VIP Bowling Green Magazine December Cover
VIP Bowling Green Magazine December cover sneak peek

Latest News

KHSAA Basketball
Beshear disagrees with KHSAA’s decision to go forward with winter sports
Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 10, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in...
Hilltoppers win a nail-bitter over Gardner-Webb 86-84
Paul George
Clippers sign Paul George to $190 million dollar extension
High school basketball could see another delay
High school basketball could see another delay