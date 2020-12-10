Local frontline doctor takes part in COVID-19 vaccine trial

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A local doctor who spends time in both Bowling Green hospitals with critical COVID patients took part in one of the vaccine trials.

Dr. Randy Hansbrough, a pulmonary specialist at Graves Gilbert said his hands-on experience with some of the sickest COVID patients, led him to his decision to participate in the Moderna COVID vaccine trial.

“Human contact they have for weeks is their nurse or their respiratory therapist,” said Dr. Hansbrough. “Then sometimes they don’t do so well. That’s very hard. Just like if you lost family members you don’t repetitively.”

“So I’m seeing them all the time. So anything I could protect myself, I was going to do.”

He and his wife received the first shot at Vanderbilt in August, and there’s about a 50% chance of actually getting the vaccine or the placebo.

“The nurses and the doctors are you interact with have no idea what I got. They just know I got shot number 73,” explained Dr. Hansbrough.

Following that first shot, they then received the second shot in September.

“My arm was sore. And I thought, well, maybe this is something because of the control for this study, just saltwater. And so my arm was a little bit sore and I thought, well, hopefully,” said Dr. Hansbrough, hoping he actually received the vaccine. “My wife though actually did get symptoms.”

Doctors say mild symptoms are common after receiving the vaccine.

“I mean, there are side effects-- they’re rare. Most of the time, they’re very mild. Other than just a little bit of a mild illness after you’ve had the vaccine. So I didn’t have any problems with it, I wouldn’t worry about it. I was anxious to volunteer and I was anxious to try to protect myself if I could.”

As a medical professional on the frontlines, Dr. Hansbrough said he was never hesitant to join the trial. His knowledge of vaccines helped guide his decision as well.

“The way that you make this vaccine is a genetically engineered technique that’s been around for years but has not been used in a commercial vaccine. It’s an incredibly powerful tool that makes it possible to develop a vaccine literally weeks,” he said.

His experience with COVID patients and trial participation has this doctor pleading with the community to not be afraid when the vaccine does become available.

“Vaccines are incredibly safe,” he added.

Dr. Hansbrough said he will be monitored for the next two years as part of the trial. It’s unclear exactly when Dr. Hansbrough will know when he received the actual vaccine or the placebo.

