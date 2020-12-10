Advertisement

Projects planned for Cultivate Kindness Day on December 14

By Laura Rogers
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:05 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County family continues to honor the legacy of their loved one who tragically passed away in a car crash in 2017. McKenzi Loid would be turning 31 on December 14, 2020. Her family, including her mother Robin and sister Emily, continue to channel their grief into spreading love and joy across the community.

“Obviously it’s a hard day for us to get through, so we thought the best way we could get through is to do something kind for others. We have a full day planned of different activities and we’re hoping that Bowling Green and Warren County will help us paint the town pink and spread some kindness as well, " said Robin Loid.

Among those projects is a partnership with Cambridge Market to provide 80 meals to families who have struggled this year, exhausted by juggling the responsibilities of working, teaching and household duties. “Our goal was to help a local business and our community.”

They are also planning special deliveries to law enforcement offices and nursing homes, among other surprises.

“We like to share our story so others can realize that even when facing the darkest days, doing something kind not only helps others, but it helps yourself,” said Robin.

You can support Cultivate Kindness by donating Christmas cards for nursing home residents. Learn more about Cultivate Kindness here.

