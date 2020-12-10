Advertisement

Runaway UPS truck crashes into cars parked on street

By KMGH staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:05 PM CST
DENVER (KMGH) - Some scary moments for a neighborhood in Colorado, as a runaway UPS truck rolled backwards down a street and hit a row of cars.

Footage of the crash was captured by a Ring doorbell camera.

Erika Gaum and her young son had been working out in her flower beds minutes before.

“I ran to the front door, peaked my head out and I saw a UPS truck has slammed into our neighbors’ cars that were parked out on the street,” she said.

A neighbor told her the Gaum’s tow truck and trailer had been hit too, knocking some industrial equipment into her front yard.

“After it hit the trailer, it kind of skidded along and then hit the fender and ripped the tire,” Gaum said.

From there, it slammed into three cars.

Gabriela Augustin-Sanchez says her dad had put a lot of hard work and hard-earned cash fixing up his Ford. It’s now a crumpled heap of metal, rubber and plastic.

“Cars are his passion,” she said. “He’s always working on cars, but that was one of his most prized possessions. And he was very proud of it.”

According to the police report, the driver said he’d made a delivery, jumped back in but the truck wouldn’t start. Then it popped out of gear and started rolling backwards, hitting parked cars and trucks.

“We’re heading into the holidays and this is our work truck, so we kind of need some action,” Gaum said.

Gaum says she’s reached out to UPS four or five days in a row to ask about their damage claim.

“Every day, somebody said somebody will contact you by the end of the day, and that has yet to happen,” she said.

In response to a question on how soon they’ll contact the victims, UPS sent a statement saying they’re “thankful everyone is safe.”

They’re “investigating the situation” and “will respond accordingly,” the company representative said.

Gaum is hoping it’s sooner rather than later.

“Call me, UPS,” she said. “Give me a call.”

According to a police report, the 21-year-old driver was issued a citation for operating an unsafe vehicle.

