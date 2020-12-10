Advertisement

Showers and breezy on the way for Saturday

Cooler air returns by Sunday
By Jonathan Blake
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today we reached a high into the upper 60s and tonight looks to continue the warming trend.

Temperatures today reached a high of 68 degrees! The south winds provided much of the warm air we enjoyed today, and tonight we continue the mild trend with lows into the low 40s. Tomorrow looks to repeat Thursday’s weather, however it is going to be breezy with winds between 15-20 mph. Friday evening into Saturday morning expect a chance of showers followed by an increase in wind gusts topping 20-30 mph in some spots. Saturday’s system doesn’t expect to last long, but the chance of showers will remain into Sunday followed by cooler air and seasonable temperatures. Monday, expect a chance of showers in the morning but conditions will improve towards the afternoon. Our next weather maker looks to arrive Wednesday but conditions are expected to dry out by Thursday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds, Breezy & Warm. High 65, Low 51, winds S-13

SATURDAY: Showers, breezy & Warm. High 60, Low 41, winds SW-14

SUNDAY: Chance of showers. High 45, Low 29, winds NW-6

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 68

Today’s Low: 32

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 30

Record High: 74 (1971)

Record Low: -7 (1917)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.16″ (-1.47″)

Yearly Precip: 51.54″ (+4.82″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 29)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

