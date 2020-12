TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Todd County Health Department has announced it will offer $10 rapid COVID-19 tests.

Testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and results can be expected in 15 minutes.

The health department is located at 617 West Main Street in Elkton.

