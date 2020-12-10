Advertisement

Warren County Public Library to host Winter Solstice Concert

By Laura Rogers
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:05 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In recent years, The Warren County Public Library has made a Lost River Sessions show available for free to the public through their Winter Solstice concert. This year, the concert will be a virtual experience thanks to VidMonster Productions.

Music for the Solstice: A Celtic Celebration will air on Facebook Live Premiere on Monday, December 21 at 6:00 p.m. The evening will be filled with Celtic music and readings, featuring Rebecca Baumbach on fiddle and Skip Cleavinger on Irish pipes and tin whistle.

For more information, call the Warren County Public Library at 270.781.4882.

