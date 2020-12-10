Gov. Beshear reports highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Thursday afternoon on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

“When we talk about COVID being a fast moving train, it doesn’t just immediately turn; you have to slow it down, stop it and turn it around. We still believe that’s what we’re seeing,” said Gov. Beshear. “We may also be seeing some of the impact from Thanksgiving in these numbers, that we could be moving in the right way, but still, Thanksgiving has a major impact. I can tell you that if we are seeing Thanksgiving’s impact, it’s a lot less than what we are seeing in some other states.”

On Dec. 14, Kentucky’s public health restrictions and recommendations will include:

All public and private middle and high schools will continue remote instruction until Jan. 4, 2021. Elementary schools can return to in-person learning once their county is out of the red zone.

Restaurants and bars can reopen at 50% capacity. Masks are required except when actively drinking or eating. Service must stop at 11 p.m.; establishments must close no later than 12 a.m.

Indoor social gatherings are recommended to have no more than eight people from a maximum of two households. There is no recommended limit on the number of people from the same household. There is no limit on outdoor social gatherings.

Gyms, fitness centers, pools and other indoor recreation facilities can operate at 50% capacity. Masks must be worn while exercising.

Venues, event spaces and theaters can reopen at 50% capacity.

Professional services can operate with up to 50% of employees working in-person; however, all employees who are able to work from home must do so.

The Governor reported 4,324 new cases of the virus and 28 deaths.

The deaths included a 72-year-old man and a 61-year-old man from Adair, a 63-year-old woman from Barren and a 94-year-old woman from Christian County.

The positivity rate declined for the seventh day in a row to 9.13 percent.

The new red zone counties for this week can be found here. Community leaders, businesses, schools and families in these counties should all follow red zone reduction recommendations, as well as other orders and guidance.

