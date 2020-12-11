Advertisement

Allen, Muhlenberg and Monroe Counties report new COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 numbers for other counties
COVID-19 numbers for other counties(WBKO)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Allen, Muhlenberg, and Monroe counties reported new COVID-19 cases, Thursday.

ACHD reported Allen County added 15 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and now has had a total of 866 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Currently, 747 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 103 Active Cases in quarantine. ACHD reported 16 total deaths due to the virus.

Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 11 additional confirmed cases of Coronavirus COVID-19.

The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 1,617.

The Monroe County Health Department is investigating eight additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 820 confirmed cases and 688 of those cases have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases
Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green received a call of a two-vehicle fatal collision...
Fatal collision in Adolphus leaves one dead, another taken to the hospital
One man is in the Barren County Jail facing charges of wanton endangerment, reckless driving, ...
Barren County man in jail after pursuit ends with deputy cruiser being hit
Dr. Randy Hansbrough takes part in Moderna vaccine trial.
Local frontline doctor takes part in COVID-19 vaccine trial
VIP Bowling Green Magazine December Cover
VIP Bowling Green Magazine December cover sneak peek

Latest News

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports positivity rate drops below 9 percent
Holiday travelers crowd the ticketing area of terminal one Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at MSP in...
Viral spread: Americans paying the price for Thanksgiving
The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
White House presses FDA chief to approve vaccine by end of day
The first Americans could get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Monday or Tuesday.
Urgent timeline for U.S. COVID vaccine
An additional COVID related death was reported in Ohio County today.
GRDHD reports 136 additional COVID-19 cases and 4 COVID-19 related deaths