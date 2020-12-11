Advertisement

Beshear disagrees with KHSAA’s decision to go forward with winter sports

KHSAA Basketball
KHSAA Basketball(WBKO)
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association voted to move forward with winter sports beginning on December 14, but Governer Andy Beshear did not share the same excitement as coaches and players.

“It’s really concerning,” Beshear said. “It’s concerning on a couple of levels first, and indoor contact sport is a place where COVID is going to run wild.”

In an interview with 13 News, Beshear said he thinks winter sports like basketball will see cancellations similar to football.

“Doing it a time of active community spread, I think means that this season is going to start and stop for those programs,” Beshear said. “I don’t know how many games different groups will be able to get in whether it’s spreading within the community or within the team itself.”

Beshear also said he believes the KHSAA will see significant financial hurt from not delaying the start of the winter sports season.

“I believe that they’re going to end up with the Sweet 16 at a time when there are significant capacity limitations on Rupp Arena,” Beshear said. “It could all be solved by just delaying it a little bit.”

COVID-19 vaccinations being on the horizon was another reason the governor felt it would better serve winter sports to delay the start of the season.

“We can see vaccination schedules where this can be safe,” Beshear said. “This is an avoidable problem that I believe both from a health and an economic standpoint is a bad decision.”

Winter sports can begin practice on December 14 with competition slated to start on January 4.

