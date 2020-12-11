Advertisement

Deputies use bait packages to catch porch pirates in Texas

By KTRK Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Deputies in Texas are leaving fake packages on doorsteps to bait porch pirates.

While they look like a normal package, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the packages they set out have tracking devices in them.

This allows deputies to monitor every move the box makes. Deputies then can swoop in on the people carrying the box and make an arrest.

Officials say the whole point of doing these operations is to make the public aware, so maybe the porch pirates think twice before taking anything left at a person’s front door.

They urge people to report package theft so deputies know where to set up next.

“It’s easy to call Amazon or FedEx and say my package was stolen, or I never received it, and some companies simply sends another package and the police are never notified,” Javier Urena with the sheriff’s office said.

Mail theft comes with serious jail time. Those caught can face up to five years in prison and fines.

Copyright 2020 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases
Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green received a call of a two-vehicle fatal collision...
Fatal collision in Adolphus leaves one dead, another taken to the hospital
One man is in the Barren County Jail facing charges of wanton endangerment, reckless driving, ...
Barren County man in jail after pursuit ends with deputy cruiser being hit
Dr. Randy Hansbrough takes part in Moderna vaccine trial.
Local frontline doctor takes part in COVID-19 vaccine trial
VIP Bowling Green Magazine December Cover
VIP Bowling Green Magazine December cover sneak peek

Latest News

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports positivity rate drops below 9 percent
Toys for Tots offers gifts to millions of children each holiday season. But this year,...
Toys for Tots seeking gifts, donations amid tough economic times
Holiday travelers crowd the ticketing area of terminal one Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at MSP in...
Viral spread: Americans paying the price for Thanksgiving
The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
White House presses FDA chief to approve vaccine by end of day
The first Americans could get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Monday or Tuesday.
Urgent timeline for U.S. COVID vaccine