Derick Marr named new Rich Pond Elementary School Principal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton announced a new principal for Rich Pond Elementary on Friday.

Clayton announced Derick Marr will take over the role at a special-called site based decision-making council meeting, where the motion recommending Marr as the next principal was unanimously approved.

“I look forward to serving and to continue serving the families of Rich Pond, the students, the staff and taking Rich Pond to new heights,” Marr said.

Congratulations to @RPES_MrMarr for being named the new principal of @RichPondElement! More details to come. #wcpleads pic.twitter.com/iBOr0ulIdY — Warren Co Schools (@WarrenCoSchools) December 11, 2020

Marr has served as the assistant principal of Rich Pond Elementary School for the past three years. Prior to this role, he spent a decade teaching sixth grade in Allen County.

“Rich Pond Elementary has a rich heritage in our community with multiple generations having walked the halls. As everyone anticipates the next chapter in a new building, I look forward to Mr. Marr’s leadership through this transition,” stated Superintendent Rob Clayton. “Mr. Marr has developed strong relationships with the Rich Pond community and I am confident in his ability to uphold our priorities of ensuring safety, achievement and opportunities for all students.”

Students and families will have the opportunity to officially welcome Mr. Marr as the new principal when COVID-19 restrictions are eased by Governor Beshear.

