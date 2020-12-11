Advertisement

Fatal collision in Adolphus leaves one dead, another taken to the hospital

Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green received a call of a two-vehicle fatal collision...
Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green received a call of a two-vehicle fatal collision on Monday, July 27, 2020 around 10:00 a.m.(AP)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 2:17 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADOLPHUS, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police responded to a two vehicle fatal collision on Thursday afternoon.

75 year old Luther Tuttle Jr. of Adolphus was operating a Lincoln Town Car southbound on US 31-E when he crossed the center dividing line into the northbound lane and struck 69 year old Robert Dyer of Nashville, Tennessee.

Tuttle was pronounced dead by the Allen County Coroner and Dyer was flown to Skyline Hospital for his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases
One man is in the Barren County Jail facing charges of wanton endangerment, reckless driving, ...
Barren County man in jail after pursuit ends with deputy cruiser being hit
Dr. Randy Hansbrough takes part in Moderna vaccine trial.
Local frontline doctor takes part in COVID-19 vaccine trial
VIP Bowling Green Magazine December Cover
VIP Bowling Green Magazine December cover sneak peek

Latest News

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports positivity rate drops below 9 percent
WKU President Timothy Caboni speaks on the upcoming semester, salary restoration and the vaccine.
WKU President speaks on spring semester, salary restoration, and the COVID-19 vaccine
Minter prefiled Bill Request 990 on Wednesday, which would extend civil rights protections to...
‘Y’all means all’: State Rep. Patti Minter prefiles bill for LGBTQ+ protections on state level
An additional COVID related death was reported in Ohio County today.
GRDHD reports 136 additional COVID-19 cases and 4 COVID-19 related deaths
Pie Queen
The Pie Queen shares ideas for Christmas gift baskets