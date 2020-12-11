Fatal collision in Adolphus leaves one dead, another taken to the hospital

ADOLPHUS, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police responded to a two vehicle fatal collision on Thursday afternoon.

75 year old Luther Tuttle Jr. of Adolphus was operating a Lincoln Town Car southbound on US 31-E when he crossed the center dividing line into the northbound lane and struck 69 year old Robert Dyer of Nashville, Tennessee.

Tuttle was pronounced dead by the Allen County Coroner and Dyer was flown to Skyline Hospital for his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

