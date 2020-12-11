FULL INTERVIEW: 13 News one-on-one interview with Gov. Andy Beshear

(WBKO) -

Q: Our area health departments and others provide COVID-19 recovery numbers, however, you’ve said the state’s is not accurate as it’s so low. Is there not a way to compile all the recovery numbers daily from local health departments to get an accurate statewide recovery?

A: “Well, it’s a challenge because it requires follow up by contact tracers, local health departments and people to communicate back. But one of the bigger challenges is defining what recovery is, what we’re seeing is that some individuals have symptoms from COVID-19, long after they are no longer infectious. And they may be currently listed as recovered, but they’re still having shortness of breath, they may still be having other difficulties, some people having heart conditions for an extended period of time. So one thing we always want to make sure is that we are not only being transparent but but truthful with the public. And the concept of recovery right now is still really challenging when it comes to COVID.”

Q: What is the threshold, if there is one, for deciding whether or not to close schools -- or restaurants. {FOLO} is it a vaccine at this point?

A: “This administration, and I personally know the value of in-person instruction. I’m one of those parents whose kids are learning virtually. And I can see that while people are working really hard to create a good experience in-person instruction is better, it’s better for my kids, it’s better for everybody’s kids, the tool we’ve been using to date was developed by the CDC. And the threshold for a red county was what the CDC told us that community transmission was so great that it would get in everywhere. And we’ve seen that with our long term care facilities, you know, even with three tests a week, even with all the peepee we provide, it is still getting in there. And in those instances, taking a lot of lives. We’ve seen the loss of a custodian to bus drivers, a teacher, and even a student. So we want to make sure we’re making these decisions in the best way to protect not only the students, but what most people never talk about are all the educators, the custodians, the bus drivers, everybody else in those buildings. So what we’ll be looking at is a way or January 4, for there to be red counties that can still engage in some form of in-person instruction. To get there, we need to make sure that there are sufficient virtual options for students whose parents have opted that way. And then there are sufficient protections for educators and others in that building, especially who fall into any of the danger categories. In other words, we’ve got to make sure that it’s safe for the staff, not just state safe for the students.”

Q: Judge-Executive Mike Buchanan has been in support of this. Now, when bars and restaurants do open at 50%. On Monday, are there plans to enforce masks with citations at restaurants and bars?

A: “Well, certainly we have done that from the state. We need counties and others to do it as well. But let me start by saying that this three week period for some of those small businesses, has been really difficult. And we didn’t take these steps lightly. But they work. They worked in July. And we can already see in some of the numbers, we’re seeing a mistake, a seven-day drop in our positivity, right? That they’ve worked this time to. But the way we were able to not just slow down numbers-- the plateau in July, was strong enforcement of the mask mandate. And we shouldn’t have to get out there and give citations because the difference between a restaurant a bar a gym that enforces a mask mandate, one that doesn’t is one area that hopefully COVID is not spreading and the other where it is definitely spreading any place you come together and take off your masks, it spreads. And so if you’re going to seat somebody at a restaurant that’s refusing to wear a mask, you’ve put everybody else’s health at risk right then, and you don’t have a safe environment. So we’re asking everybody to recommit so we don’t have to take any of these steps ever again.”

Q: Do you have specific data that shows the correlation of cases stemming from bars versus restaurants?

A: “Well, you can see that data nationally, you can see it all around the country. It’s what led Dr. Burks and Dr. Fauci and the Surgeon General to support these steps. You can see it and the studies from Harvard from Northwestern and from Stanford, from the CDC itself, says one of the most riskiest activities that you can do is indoor dining. And that’s the, the CDC, but you can also look at every state that has instituted these measures, and you see cases go down. So is it enough data when Florida, Texas, Arizona, are in exponential growth, they take these steps, and the cases go down, or Kentucky, which we were there in July? So this isn’t something where we’re guessing this is something where we absolutely know that it’s spreading. And we know when we take these actions, we see better results.”

Q: Did KHSAA make the right decision to resume practices on this upcoming Monday?

A: “It’s really concerning, it’s concerning on a couple of levels first and indoor contact sport is is is a place where COVID is going to run wild. You look at the number of outdoor contact sports like football where so many seasons were cut short, during a time of active community spread, I think means that this season is going to start and stop for those programs. I don’t know how many games different groups will be able to get in whether it’s spreading within the community or within the team itself. And by not delaying I believe that they’re going to end up with the Sweet 16 at a time when there are significant capacity limitations on on Rupp Arena. I think that is going to significantly financially hurt the K HSA and many programs and it could all be solved by just delaying it a little bit. And this is no longer like in the fall. When we were hoping for something better in the spring. We’re going to have vaccination starting as early as next week. We can see vaccination schedules where this can be safe. This is an avoidable problem that I believe both from a health and economic standpoint is a bad decision.”

Q: You mentioned this yesterday in your presser -- but what does doing “Christmas safely” (ensure no outbreak after) look like? Is it similar to the Thanksgiving mandate?

A: “I love Christmas is one of the most special times of the year. It’s both one of the most important times in my faith. And it’s one of the most important times for my family. One of my favorite things in life is watching my kids open their presence on Christmas morning. Christmas is a time where we are supposed to show that we truly love each other as human beings. And because of that my Christmas is just going to be my wife, Brittany, and our kids. That’s because we are still at a time where if people travel, if they get together in big groups, they will further the spread. I’m going to have Christmas this year without my parents because I want to have Christmas next year with them. I want them to still be around what’s you’re going to see from us as guidance that we’re going to put out, and very strong recommendations that people keep them as small as they can. And I know that that’ll be hard. But I think that for most of us when we remember that Christmas isn’t about us. It’s about our Savior. And it’s about what he means. It’s about the lessons that he taught including sacrifice to protecting other people that a smaller Christmas this year can just be an example of living out our faith.”

Q: So do you anticipate an executive order? Let’s say cases continue to rise, the positivity rate skyrockets, do you see a mandate in the future for Christmas?

A: “Now we see a very strong recommendation. And this is one where we can’t keep people from getting together. But we can tell them very clearly, that large gatherings this Christmas mean that large gathering next year, not everybody’s going to be there, because they won’t make it with COVID where it is right now with the vaccines right around the corner, our actions and how we do Christmas this year, and determine whether we lose somebody that otherwise would have gotten that vaccine just a couple months later.”

Q: Can you talk about what led to the decision to pardon Bowling Green local man Chris Page who was convicted of a drug offense.

A: “I believe in the power of redemption and the value and the faith tenant of forgiveness. Chris is a remarkable individual who made mistakes in the past and he never runs from them. He admits them and he takes responsibility. But seeing what he has done with his life, what he has learned from it, the small business that he opened the community events, he does, seeing him become such an important member in his church, and seeing the impact he has on the bowling green community. This was a special thing for me to be a part of. I believe Chris earned that pardon. And I called him and I said, Hello. I said I was gonna grant the pardon, and he was really excited. And then I said, I’m gonna sign it right now, when you’re on the phone is that one of the most special moments that I’ve had as governor because I got to be a small part of his redemption story. But that’s his story. That’s one that he earned. Again, I just get to be a small part of it.”

Q: Do you believe rural county residents taking up space in city hospitals-- is there a mask refusal correlation?

A: “Our hospital capacity is something that we have to watch very carefully, because it doesn’t just impact whether the next COVID patient will get help. It impacts whether the next heart attack patients will get help. Anytime that we stress, our hospital capacity, we see avoidable death, and we see the uptick in death being very real, and very significant. So we are working on a weekly basis with all our hospitals around the Commonwealth and ensuring that they are working with each other as well. We have seen strain in certain regions, we haven’t seen a full statewide strain, yet. Certainly our uptick in cases right now, in part is due to two behaviors out there is not enough people wearing masks or in circumstances where people feel safe taking them off. We’ve unfortunately seen a lot of cases about large neighborhood gatherings or even smaller house parties where people will start out wearing one and they normally wear one. But they think oh, this is my neighbor. Oh, there’s no way that they could have COVID. Well, the neighbor didn’t mean to get it but as asymptomatic, and it spreads there. So we do need a recommitment. We need people to be very strong in these next couple months. Because we know the end is in sight. Whether it is late spring, or by the end of summer, we are going to defeat COVID-19 in 2021. Think about that we’re going to distribute the vaccines, we’re going to defeat COVID in 2021. And then we have such a bright future from there a brand new economy, chance to be a leader in ways that we never anticipated before, because people aren’t going to be looking for density. You know, previously we competed with Los Angeles and New York, we’re gonna have so much more opportunity. So let’s work really hard to make sure that everybody is still around to be a part of that opportunity.”

Q: Do you know if the city hospitals at the census is seeing an uptick in rural county residents being brought to their hospitals?

A: “I don’t have the breakdown about who in the ICU, where each one of them are from but certainly you would expect it with where COVID is right now. To be proportional, you would expect and Bowling Green to have people from the surrounding counties and have people from the city to and that’s just because it is absolutely everywhere. You could look at the the levels on the maps we put on ky COVID-19 dot ky.gov. And the areas with the highest incident rates are likely to have the most people at least per capita, hospitalized but again, it is everywhere. And so our hospitals are 90 something acute hospitals all across the Commonwealth are seeing people from absolutely everywhere at this point.”

