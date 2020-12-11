Gov. Beshear reports positivity rate drops below 9 percent

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s positivity rate had decreased for the eighth straight day, falling to 8.86 percent.

“These numbers are still high and we are still watching for any increases related to the Thanksgiving holiday, but we are making progress in our fight against this invisible enemy,” said Gov. Beshear. “I hope this gives everyone the courage and grit to keep going, to keep doing what we know is right, things like wearing a mask and staying socially distant, because we know they are working.”

Gov. Beshear reported 3,691 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths.

Those reported lost to the virus Friday include three women, ages 57, 62 and 80, and four men, ages 57, 66, 77 and 88, from Adair County; two men, ages 69 and 99, from Casey County; two women, ages 86 and 92, and two men, ages 80 and 81, from Clinton County; a 60-year-old woman from Cumberland County; a 63-year-old woman from Fayette County; an 85-year-old woman from Jefferson County; two men, ages 75 and 88, from Pulaski County; two men, ages 51 and 82, from Russell County; and an 81-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man from Wayne County.

Kentucky COVID Facts 12-11-2020 (WBKO)

