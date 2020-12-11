Advertisement

Gov. Beshear says he doesn’t plan to issue mandate on gatherings around Christmas

By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Beshear reported that 88 percent of our region’s ICU beds are full.

13 News sat down with the governor Friday morning to discuss the state’s response to COVID. On Thursday, Beshear said that Kentuckians would need to celebrate Christmas ‘safely.’ For him, he said this looks like not gathering.

However, he added he doesn’t plan to issue an executive order or mandate about gathering similar to what he issued around Thanksgiving, but rather a “strong recommendation.”

“We can’t keep people from getting together. But we can tell them very clearly, that large gatherings this Christmas mean that large gathering next year, not everybody’s going to be there because they won’t make it with COVID where it is right now with the vaccines right around the corner,” he said.

