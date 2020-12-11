GRDHD reports 136 additional COVID-19 cases and 4 COVID-19 related deaths

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 136 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.

Officials announced 68 new cases of the virus in Daviess County, five in Hancock County, 26 in Henderson County, six in McLean County, 17 in Ohio County, eight in Union County, and six in Webster County.

According to GRDHD, the four COVID-19 related deaths were a resident of Daviess County, a resident of Ohio County, a resident of Union County, and a resident of Webster County. 

GRDHD reports the following statistics as of Friday morning:

There have been 10,117 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 7,539 (74.5%).

44 reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.

560 (5.5%) have required hospitalization.

There have been 190 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.

To date, Ohio County has had 1,275 cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths.

