Advertisement

Harrison Ford will return for 5th ‘Indiana Jones’ movie

The 78-year old actor will be reprising his iconic role
Slated for release in July 2022, the film, starring Harrison Ford, will arrive 41 years after...
Slated for release in July 2022, the film, starring Harrison Ford, will arrive 41 years after the original installment, “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”(Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP File)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Harrison Ford will be putting on his fedora and cracking his whip once again.

Disney announced on Twitter that the 78-year old actor will be reprising his iconic role in a fifth “Indiana Jones” movie.

Slated for release in July 2022, the film will arrive 41 years after the original installment, “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Ford, also revered for his Han Solo character in Star Wars, told Parade magazine earlier this year that he was not an overnight success, noting he spent 15 years as a struggling actor before he achieved any real, noticeable accomplishments.

Ford says his goals for the new Indiana Jones movie are just as ambitious as for the first one.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases
Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green received a call of a two-vehicle fatal collision...
Fatal collision in Adolphus leaves one dead, another taken to the hospital
One man is in the Barren County Jail facing charges of wanton endangerment, reckless driving, ...
Barren County man in jail after pursuit ends with deputy cruiser being hit
Dr. Randy Hansbrough takes part in Moderna vaccine trial.
Local frontline doctor takes part in COVID-19 vaccine trial
VIP Bowling Green Magazine December Cover
VIP Bowling Green Magazine December cover sneak peek

Latest News

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports positivity rate drops below 9 percent
Toys for Tots offers gifts to millions of children each holiday season. But this year,...
Toys for Tots seeking gifts, donations amid tough economic times
Holiday travelers crowd the ticketing area of terminal one Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at MSP in...
Viral spread: Americans paying the price for Thanksgiving
The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
White House presses FDA chief to approve vaccine by end of day
The first Americans could get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Monday or Tuesday.
Urgent timeline for U.S. COVID vaccine