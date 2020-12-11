Advertisement

Healthcare workers receive sweet gifts from Warren County church

Medical Center gets gifts from Crossland Community Church
Medical Center gets gifts from Crossland Community Church(Kaley Skaggs)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday Crossland Community Church members dropped off baskets of snacks for health care workers and Friday, those snacks were distributed within the Medical Center.

As the baskets were handed out from floor to floor each and every health care worker received a simple snack which they said the support meant more to them than anyone will know.

“Really now the community support can I think means more than it ever did. I think right now through the holidays it is always a tough time to work in healthcare, but through the holidays to have that kind of support to know ‘hey they still care about us they know what we are going through. Again, it is just little things and small gestures,” Roxanne Baier, Director of Patient Experience.

The support from the community even brought some tears to healthcare heroes.

“I cry naturally so I get emotional when I think about what it takes for people to come together and to do something like this. The staff here, it’s all the staff we are a community ourselves and health care is a family,” Baier.

Along with the gestures they had kids’ write Christmas cards and letters which also brought a smile to many faces.

