Hilltoppers win a nail-bitter over Gardner-Webb 86-84

Bassey dominates with 29 points and 14 rebounds
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was scary down the stretch but Rick Stansbury and the Hilltopper get their fourth win of the season with a 86-84 victory over the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs.

Charles Bassey simply dominated going 13-19 from the field scoring 29 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks as WKU needed every stat from Bassey to win this one. Luke Frampton had his best game of the season scoring 15 points all from behind the arc. Frampton was perfect from the field (5-5) knocking down five three-pointers.

WKU (4-2) handed out 20 assists and committed just four turnovers.

Gardner-Webb (0-1) made 12 of 19 3-pointers in its season debut but it wasn’t enough to pull off the upset.

The Hilltoppers continue their three-game homestand Sunday against Rhode Island at 11 a.m. CT.

