Advertisement

Jason Lindsey’s holiday-themed science experiments

By Laura Rogers
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jason Lindsey is a STEM-certified educator and meteorologist who makes science fun with his entertaining and attention-grabbing experiments.

Jason’s hands-on science lessons have become even more in demand in 2020 as families turn to virtual schooling.

“So many kitchens, living rooms, homes have turned into science labs as kids kind of do a little bit of science,” Jason said.

Among Jason’s experiments for our Midday audience include Santa in a bottle, snowstorm in a glass and holiday fireballs.

You can find Jason and his experiments online here.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases
Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green received a call of a two-vehicle fatal collision...
Fatal collision in Adolphus leaves one dead, another taken to the hospital
One man is in the Barren County Jail facing charges of wanton endangerment, reckless driving, ...
Barren County man in jail after pursuit ends with deputy cruiser being hit
Dr. Randy Hansbrough takes part in Moderna vaccine trial.
Local frontline doctor takes part in COVID-19 vaccine trial
VIP Bowling Green Magazine December Cover
VIP Bowling Green Magazine December cover sneak peek

Latest News

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports positivity rate drops below 9 percent
WKU President Timothy Caboni speaks on the upcoming semester, salary restoration and the vaccine.
WKU President speaks on spring semester, salary restoration, and the COVID-19 vaccine
Minter prefiled Bill Request 990 on Wednesday, which would extend civil rights protections to...
‘Y’all means all’: State Rep. Patti Minter prefiles bill for LGBTQ+ protections on state level
An additional COVID related death was reported in Ohio County today.
GRDHD reports 136 additional COVID-19 cases and 4 COVID-19 related deaths