Local barber Chris Page pardoned by Gov. Beshear

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Chris Page is well known in the Bowling Green community, he’s a father of 5, a successful business owner of the Shakerag Barbershop, and was a mayoral candidate in the last election.

But Chris says for the past 14 years he has felt as though he has had a dark cloud around him. This dark cloud spurs from a drug offense he received in Barren County in 2006--Until he was recently pardoned by Gov. Andy Beshear.

“In 2006, I was arrested in Glasgow, Kentucky on the possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. And for the last 14 years, I’ve been revamping my life by doing community work, being a better father, a better husband, a better activist, a better philanthropist, and just an overall better person to be able to be qualified for pardon,” said Page.

“For the last 14 years, I’ve had a dark cloud, you know, follow me everywhere I went, even though I’m not that person anymore. You know, when people look at your record, you know, there’s always gonna be something there. So now it’s like this cloud has been lifted. The sun is shining over me again. It’s almost like God has to shine his face upon me. And it’s just a great relief. It’s a burden this lifted off you, I don’t think people can understand what it is until they go through it themselves. But it is an enormous weight lifted up off of you,” said Page.

Page said he received help from his attorney, and also spoke with city leaders and officials to receive recommendation letters to submit with his pardon application.

“I had my lawyer Carlos Bailey, who is a city commissioner-elect here in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He filled out all the paperwork and part of the paperwork you have to have letters of recommendation. So I had letters of recommendations from a state representative Patti Minter, Mayor Bruce Wilkinson, magistrate Tom Lawrence, city clerk Brandi Duvall, and also have one from city commissioners, Joe denning, and Dana Beasley Brown. So I had a lot of elected officials stick out their necks, and be able to sign off on the work I’m already doing in the community, then my lawyers submitted that paperwork, and then you got to be patient because you know, you’re not going to go at the top of the governor’s list, obviously,” said Page. “So you just got to be patient. And we’ve actually filed the pardon in the first part of the year. So it is a lengthy process. And then the governor reached out to me personally and told me that he had seen the paperwork. He believed in the work that I was doing, he was going to issue a pardon and a pardon is nothing more than saying that we’re gonna forgive you for the crime that you committed. And it’s important that I was forgiven by my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. But I wanted to be forgiven by Kentucky as well,” said Page.

13 News spoke with Gov. Beshear about the pardon. Beshear says this was one of the most special moments he has had as the governor.

“I believe in the power of redemption and the value and the faith tenant of forgiveness. And Chris is a remarkable individual who made mistakes in the past and he never runs from them. He admits them and he takes responsibility. But seeing what he has done with his life, what he has learned from it, the small business that he opened the community events he does, seeing him become such an important member in his church, and seeing the impact he has on the Bowling Green community. This was a special thing for me to be a part of,” said Beshear. “I believe Chris earned that pardon and I called him and I said, Hello. I said I was gonna grant the pardon and he was really excited. And then I said, I’m gonna sign it right now when you’re on the phone. It is one of the most special moments that I’ve had as governor because I got to be a small part of his redemption story. But that’s his story. That’s one that he earned. Again, I just get to be a small part of it.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.