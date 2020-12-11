Med Center Health employee says frontline workers need support from community now more than ever

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, the community rallied together for our healthcare heroes. We saw wave parades, prayer circles, food deliveries, and other kind gestures.

“There was just a lot of love in the community when we first started and like everything else in life, it kind of you know, just dwindled,” Roxanne Baier, who is the director of the patient experience at Med Center Health, said. “The people get exhausted, the public is exhausted, but I don’t think anyone is as exhausted as our frontline workers.”

Coronavirus cases continue to climb and hospitals are reaching capacity. Baier is encouraging the community to step up again and show their support for the frontline workers making sacrifices every day to save lives.

“They are just working so hard and giving it their all, working long hours and, you know, giving up time with their families in order to take care of the community,” Baier explained.

Simple gestures can make a big difference. On Thursday, members of Crossland Community Church donated gift baskets to workers at Med Center Health.

“They will be distributed to people all throughout our system, including out to our rural facilities,” Baier said. " We’re going on to Caverna and Scottsville and Franklin and Albany to make sure that we’re sharing the love too. It’s going to go to all of our traditional clinics as far as the nursing units and it’s going to go to our environmental services.”

The senior pastor at Crossland Community Church said he didn’t necessarily want to be recognized for this good deed, but hoped it would send a message to other people that they could support our healthcare workers as well.

“No one group, no one church, and no one person can do everything. But we also realize that every person can do something,” Gregg Farrell said.

Farrell and the members of his church dropped off the gift baskets Thursday afternoon and they will be delivered to the healthcare workers on Friday.

